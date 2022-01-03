On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Sun Prairie City Council approved a contract with Prism Technical LLC to move forward with an Organizational Equity Audit that will begin this month.
City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said the audit is another significant step the City is taking to honor its commitment of advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for both employees and community members.
The priority areas of the audit will focus on:
• Building a more diverse and inclusive organization for employees and the community in which the city serves;
• Identifying blind spots and processes that perpetuate systemic injustice; and
• Identifying current successes, areas for improvement and recommendations/strategy in next steps for making concrete improvements in the areas of DEI.
King said the audit will be completed in a phased approach:
• Part one will focus on an internal organizational review that includes action items such as a senior leadership assessment, department focus groups, employee climate survey, and more.
• The second part will center on the community as it relates to equity in city services. This will include focus groups, community conversations, and other creative engagement projects to gather community feedback.
Each phase will conclude with an analysis of collected data and strategy development.
King said a final report of findings is expected to be complete in late 2022 that presents information gathered and ensures staff have the tools to identify a path forward as well as how to measure success.
The approval comes after nearly a year of staff developing a scope of work, releasing a request for proposals, and selecting a final vendor to enter into a contract with.
King said the City of Sun Prairie received proposals from eight firms and formed an evaluation team that consisted of city staff and two community members. Submissions were evaluated on the following criteria: relevant experience and qualification of firms/references, quality of detailed scope of work proposal, quality/creativity of employee and public input process, local preference, Women and Minority-Owned business preference and cost.
Prism Technical received the highest scoring proposal.
Prism Technical LLC is a private sector DEI Assurance Management consulting firm with offices in Milwaukee, WI since 1995 and Saint Louis, MO since 2016. Prism specializes in community benefits monitoring, environmental justice outreach and engagement, messaging, data collection and management on public and private projects.
The firm will be subcontracting with BDP & Associates, a performance management-consulting firm who specializes in organization assessment and development, to assist in this work.
Both organizations will utilize their extensive experience to set the city up for success in addressing the priority areas.
“We want to ensure that we are the type of organization that is embracing diversity for our employees and the community members we serve,” said City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer,. “We will be working closely with our partners to identify existing areas of success as well as opportunities for growth.”
The Equity Audit was submitted as a budget initiative in Mayor Paul Esser’s proposed 2022 City Budget which was approved on Nov. 16, 2021.
It will be funded using funds from both the American Rescue Plan Act and the Expenditure Restraint program. The Administrative and Human Resources departments will serve as project managers.
Additionally, a city team of liaison representatives will be established to work with the consulting team.
To learn more about the Equity Audit, visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/1431/Equity-Audit