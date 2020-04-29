An April 28 fire in the Town of Bristol slightly damaged a barn and destroyed a Bobcat skid steer, according to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
At 3:27 p.m., Garrison said, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a Bobcat on fire in a large barn in the 3000 Block of Vinburn Road in the Town of Bristol. The initial call came in from an off duty State Patrol Officer who noticed the smoke coming from the barn on his way home.
Garrison said Sun Prairie Fire command arrived on scene to find a large barn heavy timber structure with heavy smoke coming from all sides. First in firefighters advised no life safety issue to residents.
"The first-in Engine Company made an aggressive attack and quickly controlled the fire while the second in team assisted in getting up to 100 chickens to an outside coupe," Garrison said.
The fire was controlled within five minutes of arrival of the first-in engine, Garrison said.
Additional crews arrived on scene to assist with overhaul and clean up where they found a Skid Steer Unit in the vicinity of the fire’s origin. The Skid Steer was a total loss, but very little damage was done to the barns structure. Most damage was to the content of the structure. Unknown damage totals at this time. The fire is still under investigation.
Garrison commended the actions of several people in the response:
• The Dane County Sheriff’s Department did an outstanding job of quickly closing down the road to allow with the response, giving incoming units easy access to control the fire quickly.
• It was also noted from the investigation that farm workers were attempting to put out the fire when the off-duty State Patrol Officer who called in the fire made them leave the structure.
• Lastly, a neighbor closed some of the barn doors to help stop fire spread.
"This kind of action saves lives and prevents further loss," Garrison said.
Additional assistance was provided by Sun Prairie EMS, the chief said, and no civilians or public safety personnel injuries were reported in the response.
