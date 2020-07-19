A drive-thru event will take the place of the 2020 Sweet Corn Festival this year as COVID-19 restrictions cancel large summer gatherings.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce 2020 Sweet Corn Festival drive-thru will be at Angell Park on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Sweet corn, beverages and other products from local restaurants will be available for purchase that day.
Participants will drive to Angell Park, place their order, pay, and their items will be placed in the vehicle’s trunk.
Participants can tune in on their radios to 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio for a live broadcast from the event. The chamber will have goodie bags to distribute to the first 500 cars through the line.
Proceeds from the event will be distributed evenly between the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Sun Prairie VFW Post #9362, American Legion Post 333, Exchange Club of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Knights of Columbus and Sun Prairie Lions Club.
Wisconsin Distributors worked with Potosi Brewery to brew one batch of Sun Prairie Strong Prairie Pilsner specifically for this event. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the charities that lost revenue due to Corn Fest being cancelled.
Volunteers, sponsors sought
You can help continue this tradition and support Sun Prairie non-profits and civic organizations in their work by being an event sponsor. The following promotional levels, and corresponding benefits, include:
Underwriter Level (limited to four) — $2,000. This includes top billing on signage at the Aug. 22 Drive-Thru Event; logo and link to your website on Virtual Corn Fest page; featured in Sun Prairie Chamber August Newsletter and Website; mention in at least two boosted posts on Facebook and Instagram; business mention every 30 minutes on 103.5 live broadcast day of event and featured in festival news releases.
Golden Ear Level — $1,000. Golden Ears get top billing on signage at Aug. 22 Drive-Thru Event; business mention every 30 minutes on 103.5 FM The Sun live broadcast day of event; logo and link to their website on Virtual Corn Fest page; listed in Sun Prairie Chamber August newsletter and website and listed in news releases.
Silver Kernel — $ 500. Silver Kernels receive their logo on Signage at Aug. 22 Drive-Thru Event; logo and link to their website on Virtual Corn Fest page; listed in Sun Prairie Chamber August newsletter and website and listed in festival news releases. For more information, to volunteer, or to sponsor, contact Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Amy Skicki, by email at amyskicki@sunprairiechamber.com or by phone at 608-837-4547
More information about the service organizations impacted due to the cancellation of the traditional festival and donation links can be found online at https://www.sunprairiechamber.com/2020-drive-thru-sweet-corn-festival/.
—Staff report
