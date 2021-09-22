All three Sun Prairie emergency services chiefs welcomed the recent announcement that Next Generation 911 has arrived in Wisconsin, saying in a joint statement it is an exciting opportunity to improve emergency communications — especially in rural areas of the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, Office of Emergency Communications has selected AT&T to implement AT&T ESInet, including Next Generation 911 (NextGen 911) call routing and emergency call statistic reporting, to improve emergency communications across the state. The new contract between AT&T and Wisconsin is valued at up to $84 million during the next 10 years. Services provided by AT&T under the contract will help improve public safety and support 911 telecommunicators, dispatchers and first responders to help keep Wisconsin communities safe.
“Helping to ensure everyone in the state has access to NextGen 911 services is an essential step in keeping people safe and making first responders aware of ongoing threats to public safety,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “Through this collaboration with AT&T, Wisconsin is working to modernize a system that is a critical part of protecting the public.”
Transforming legacy 911 call platforms in Wisconsin to a NextGen 911 IP-based solution will enable public safety answering points (PSAPs) to have more reliable services.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison, EMS Chief Brian Goff and Police Chief Mike Steffes recognized the significance of the investment needed to upgrade the system.
“In the 20 years since planning for Next Gen 911 began,” the chiefs said in their joint announcement, “its implementation has continued to progress throughout the country involving significant engineering and technology upgrades and installations.”
The chiefs said as communication technologies have evolved away from legacy analog systems and onto more robust and reliable digital platforms, “it is important to ensure that our public safety infrastructure keeps up.”
“This project does just that,” the chiefs added.
In addition to changes in communication tools and technology, the public’s communication methodology has also evolved.
The chiefs also pointed out that Sun Prairie area residents may remain active participants in their safety by staying informed of routine and emergency events via communication tools such as Nixle and TextMyGov; making their homes and workplaces fire safe by installing fire extinguishers and sprinklers, and being ready for medical emergencies by learning CPR and installing publicly accessible automatic external defibrillators at their businesses and encouraging their installation at public places such as schools and other government and civic facilities.
Once fully implemented, NextGen 911 will realize a number of benefits to Public Safety Answering Points and citizens of Wisconsin by providing:
• Additional levels of redundancy and resiliency with a highly redundant core routing platform;
• Redundant and diverse connections from the NextGen 9-1-1 system to the PSAP where available;
• Increased interoperability among agencies via the NextGen 9-1-1 system to handle call overflow and provide disaster recovery scenarios;
• Advanced reporting solutions that help increase PSAP operational effectiveness by creating actionable reports benefiting the PSAP Directors;
• Multilayered, highly secure network with VPN encryption to help prevent cyber attacks; and
• Text-to-9-1-1 capabilities, including photos, IP-based multimedia and other advanced services in the future as technical and operational standards evolve.
When asked about the potential impact NetGen 911 will have on departmental response, the chiefs said county residents for some time have enjoyed the ability to be geo-located by 911 dispatchers, to be able to send a text message to 911 when it might not be safe to talk on the phone, and to have real-time information relay between dispatchers and response units. “As the technology continues to evolve,” the chiefs’ joint statement reads, “we look forward to taking full advantage of all the features that become available.”