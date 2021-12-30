The Sun Prairie Area School District has hired Ebony Rose and Terrence Allen as Deans of Students at Sun Prairie High School, also known as Sun Prairie East High School, located at 888 Grove St.
Rose has held positions such as Social Studies teacher, Social Studies Department Chairperson, Instructor of Record at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Freshman Academy Administrator, and now Sun Prairie High School Dean of Students.
He has worked in the Sun Prairie Area School District since August, and is transitioning from an English teacher to a Dean of Students.
Rose currently serves as a member of the Building Leadership Committee, the advisor for the high school’s Black Student Union, a member of the high school’s Equity Team, and is a PBIS Team Member.
Rose has a bachelor’s degree in Middle and Secondary Education from the University of Louisville, a master’s degree in Social Cultural Foundations in Education from DePaul University, and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago.
“I am excited for this opportunity and new role. I have administration aspirations, and having Principal Renee Coleman as a mentor will help me transition to the next level when the time comes. I want to help students succeed inside and outside of the classroom, and thank the Sun Prairie High School community for welcoming me with open arms” said Rose.
“We are excited to have Mr. Rose begin his role as Dean of Students,” said Sun Prairie High School Principal Renee Coleman. “He has done an excellent job in his role as English Teacher, and I know he will continue to make meaningful contributions to our school as a Dean of Students.”
Allen has held positions such as Social Studies teacher, Social Studies Department Chairperson, Dean of Students, Assistant Principal, Assistant Athletic Director, and PBIS Coach in schools located in Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, and Colorado. He also has numerous coaching positions in girls basketball, girls volleyball, baseball, and cross country.
Allen has a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education Social Studies from Indiana Northwest University, a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University, and a master’s degree in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment from Walden University.
“I am excited to work with high school students and help students succeed socially and emotionally,” said Allen.
“We are excited to have Mr. Allen join the Sun Prairie High School community,” said Coleman. “I am confident that he will be a great asset to our school and district. He has a lot of great experience and is motivated to make a difference in the lives of our high school students.”
Rose began his work as Dean of Students on Nov. 29, while Allen began Dec. 27.