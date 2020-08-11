In the basement of his Sun Prairie home, District 4 Alder Al Guyant is screaming and throwing jabs at a punching bag.
It’s not some frustrations over COVID-19 or city issues that have him all riled up — it’s the disease that has ahold of him.
At 73 years old, the ex-Marine is ready to go to war against Parkinson’s Disease, priming himself both physically and mentally for the eventual decline of his body and mind.
“I am going to delay this as long as I can,” Guyant said. “And the biggest motivation is to not make life more difficult for my wife for as long as I can.”
Guyant officially received his Parkinson’s diagnosis from Madison Veterans Administration (VA) doctors in June. It was something that didn’t surprise him, the symptoms were all there for several years: the tremors in his left hand, the loss of smell, a weakened, monotone voice. But still, it was hard to come up against the truth.
“It was a kick in the gut for several hours,” Guyant said. “I was feeling bad about the inevitable weakness that will come to me, but I am determined to push through this.”
But Guyant is not alone.
Nearly 1 million people in the United States have Parkinson’s Disease. People who don’t know about the disease personally often learn about it through celebrities. Actor Michael J. Fox has lived with the disease since he was 29 years old. Boxing great Muhammad Ali had it, so did former President George Bush Sr. Earlier this year, Black Sabbath lead singer Ozzy Osborne revealed his PD diagnosis.
Whether a celebrity or just an everyday person, the neurological disease affects dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. and symptoms and progression are different from person to person. Slowness of movement, tremors, rigidity, balance instability can show up, along with depression, cognitive changes, fatigue, and other non-movement symptoms.
But through medicine, surgery, mental and physical exercise and lifestyle change—the diagnosis isn’t so grim as it was before, health experts say.
Rock and roll and polka
For 90 minutes each day, Guyant goes through a regiment of mental and physical exercises to combat Parkinson’s.
He walks with a glass of water while subtracting three from 100 until he gets to zero.
The ancient exercise of tai chi is also helping Guyant maintain his balance and working out with his punching bag is keeping him in shape.
Turning up the radio in his makeshift basement workout room, Guyant shouts the Marine Corps cadence to keep his vocal cords in tip-top shape, following doctor’s orders. Dancing around the room to polka and rock and roll is his favorite exercise, but these days he forgoes the splits.
“I am the guy at the wedding who everyone wants to dance with. They would line up—and I would pick up a partner and spin them around until they got dizzy and then pick up a new partner,” Guyant said.
The District 4 alder has always worked hard to stay healthy, but VA doctors told him that his exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War could have been a factor in getting Parkinson’s Disease. The US military used the herbicide as chemical warfare—it killed plants and trees so enemy forces couldn’t hide. It also caused health problems for the Vietnamese, and eventually U.S. soldiers.
Guyant, just 19, served in Vietnam from 1966-67 in the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 323 in Chu Lai.
The Veteran Health Administration presumes certain health problems in Vietnam War vets—Parkinson’s Disease, along with other neurological diseases, and cancers—were caused by exposure to Agent Orange. An estimated 40,000 veterans with Parkinson’s Disease are treated by the VA.
Vets can also get compensation if they are disabled by the disease or illness caused by Agent Orange.
Researchers believe that a combination of environmental and genetic factors can cause Parkinson’s Disease.
Guyant recognizes that if he received his Parkinson’s Disease fifty years ago it probably would have been a death sentence but now with dopamine-replacing medicine, exercise, and lifestyle, and diet changes, he can live a long time. His parents lived into their eighties, and Guyant expects to do the same, planning for the reality that his body and mind may diminish as the disease takes hold in the next five to 10 years.
He has long-term care insurance if dementia sets in and to ease the burden of care off his wife, Patti, who he has been married to for 54 years.
“If I become disabled—that’s such a hard word to say for me—there will be some help so that the burden doesn’t fall on my wife,” Guyant said.
To keep healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple has decided to self-isolate.
They get their groceries delivered, do porch and virtual visits with their kids and grandkids, getting just one hug from each during their quarantine.
Guyant said it may seem extreme to some but he was hard by the flu two years ago and needs to be extra cautious.
“I don’t think that I would survive COVID-19 if I got it,” said the ex-Marine.
Now with Parkinson’s Disease, Guyant knows how fast a person’s health can change.
Accept it and move on
Guyant has slowed down and re-evaluated his life since PD symptom showed up.
Family comes first now, and he has trimmed down his activities and volunteering to just a few: the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) and helping in the Joe Biden presidential campaign.
He’s also firmly committed to running for a third term as city alder, confident that he can continue to serve even with Parkinson’s.
Nearly two years ago when Guyant’s tremors—from unknown diagnosis at that time— became noticeable, he was upfront with his fellow city council members.
He joked that he was going to change his name to Al “Shaky” Guyant to lighten up the mood and make people comfortable. Telling people about his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis is as much for him than others.
“It’s better to tell the truth, or people will imagine the worse,” Guyant said. “It’s also my defense mechanism to accept it—even if I don’t like it, adapt and move on as best I can.”
Guyant said that’s good advice in any challenging time.
“We need to make ourselves face and accept the truth, and then work hard for one more good day, then a week, a month, a year, and more, if we are lucky.”
Find out more about Parkinson’s Disease at www.parkinson.org.
