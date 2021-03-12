Getting the first dose

A Sun Prairie Area School District staffer received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 5 during a vaccination clinic on Friday, March 5 at Sun Prairie High School. District officials said on Monday, March 8 that 1,034 employees, bus drivers, and 4K partners received the first dose of the vaccine, with the second dose to be administered on Tuesday, March 30.

 Sun Prairie Schools

Sun Prairie’s 4K through fifth grade students are going back to school four days a week starting Thursday, April 15 — with their caregivers’ consent, according to an announcement made during the Monday, March 8 Sun Prairie School Board meeting.

As a result of a drastic reduction in cases across the county and data that shows schools are not sources for community spread, a change in orders issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) effective March 10 removes physical distancing requirements for students.

The change gives Dane County schools flexibility to increase in-person learning. The Sun Prairie Area School District will schedule 4K-5 students to four days per week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday — beginning Thursday, April 15.

Wednesdays will remain an asynchronous learning day for the remainder of the school year to allow for cleaning and disinfection.

Students have the option to remain in virtual learning, according to SPASD Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte, but the two days per week hybrid option won’t be available in 4K-5 beginning April 15.

Because of the change, elementary students will remain in their current cohort (A, B or virtual) until April 15.

At the elementary level, Leonard-Witte said SPASD is assuming that families who have previously selected the two day a week hybrid option will send their students four days a week starting April 15.

SPASD is also assuming elementary families who selected the virtual option for the fourth quarter will remain virtual.

Caregivers interested in changing from in-person to virtual or from virtual to in-person will need to notify the school by March 15.

SPASD said it will make a best effort to maintain current classroom assignments for the remainder of the school year, but it may be necessary move elementary students into another teacher’s classroom.

SPASD students in grades 6-12 will remain in the two days per week hybrid schedule for the remainder of the school year.

