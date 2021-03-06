Carson Lipinski, a Senior at Sun Prairie High School, recently won the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie’s essay contest based on a theme of “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism”
The essay will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist Clubs in the Southern Wisconsin district.
College scholarships are available for top winners at the district level.
“Carson did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme. He expressed himself well through the essay and deserved the honor of first place,” Sun Prairie Optimist Club President Ray Thomson said.
The club’s second place winner was Chyler Smith and third place was Cora Gloede.
This is the first year the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie has participated in the Optimist Essay Contest and has been active in the community since 1967.
“This was a perfect contest during this pandemic for our club to have. Our club has had to be very creative in providing opportunities for the youth in our community,” said Maureen Crombie, Essay Coordinator.
Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include Students of the Month, Tri-Star Basketball, Oratorical Contest, Hero Appreciation night and Teacher Appreciation.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world.
Carrying the Mission Statement, “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year.
To learn more about the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, call 608-630-6101, visit the organization’s website at www.sunprairieoptimists.org or find them on facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.