The Global Food and Sustainability Academy (GFSA) that I am a part of at the Sun Prairie High School is an extremely collaborative, enriching, and creative class. Being in this academy has gotten me into FFA.
This has subsequently increased my interest in where my own food comes from and the sustainability of the food industry.
Recently my family and I have grown a vegetable garden and also raised chickens. We got the chickens as babies and now they are producing eggs daily for my family and I to eat.
A passion for self-sustainable agriculture in terms of growing and producing your own food is something that I believe everyone should have an interest in, especially if you have the resources and space to do it.
Knowing exactly where your food comes from not only ensures that the practices are humane but also decreases your ecological footprint for the reduction of transporting goods as well as harmful packaging.
With the large reliance on others for basic products like food in today’s day and age it sparks the question, do we as a species rely too much on others for our survival? How much of an ecological impact is caused by the transportation of food across the globe that could be drastically reduced with different agricultural practices and norms?
