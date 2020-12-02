Incumbent Mayor Paul Esser announced his intention to seek reelection as mayor in the spring 2021 election.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as Sun Prairie’s mayor for the past six years,” Esser said.
“I am pleased with what we have accomplished during these six years but there is more to be done and I will be asking the community for the opportunity to continue the work,” the mayor added.
Esser predicted Sun Prairie will be a community of 50,000 people by 2040 up from 36,000 today.
“To lead this rapidly growing city,” Esser added, “the mayor needs to have principles to guide in decision making.”
Esser outlined these principles and beliefs that guide him:
• Diversity and inclusion. “Our community needs to recognize the human diversity that is in our midst and strive to include everyone in the life of this community,” Esser said. “This overarches everything I do.”
• Housing. “As Sun Prairie grows, we need to ensure there are places for people to live,” Esser said. “This means housing for all people without regard to race, income, age, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and more.”
• Transportation. As Sun Prairie and Dane County grows, we need to develop a transportation system that will enable people to get around the city and into the county for employment, recreation and needed services.
• Planning. “Growth is going to occur in Sun Prairie, of that there is no doubt,” Esser said. “Every day we need to be planning and providing for that growth.”
Between now and April 6, Esser said he will be sharing his principles and beliefs with the citizens of Sun Prairie and asking for their support for another two years as mayor.
Contact Esser by email at ptespwi@gmail.com or by phone at 608-213-6788.
