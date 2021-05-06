Sun Prairie's Sani-Matic was among 10 companies recognized for their exemplary safety records and commitment to creating a world-class safety culture by the Wisconsin Safety Council announced on May 6.
Wisconsin Safety Council – the state’s leading provider of safety training and products – recently announced the 27th annual Corporate Safety Award winners. Sani-Matic earned top honors in Category A, Size 2.
“It is our mission to make Wisconsin the safest place to live, work and play,” said Aaron Huebner, Wisconsin Safety Council Executive Director.
“This year’s group of Corporate Safety Award winners exemplify that mission and serve as models of what a true commitment to safety is,” Huebner added.
Other winners included:
Land O’Lakes, Hillsboro in Category A (Manufacturing), Size 1.
Global Finishing Solutions, Osseo, Category A, Size 3.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine of Marinette, Category A, Size 4.
Energis Holdings, LLC of Green Bay in Category B (Agriculture, Transportation, Utilities & Other), Size 1.
Airgas of Appleton in Category B, Size 2.
Madison Gas & Electric Company of Madison in Category B, Size 3.
Holtger Bros. Inc. of De Pere in Category C (Construction), Size 1.
VJS Construction Services, Inc. of Pewaukee in Category C, Size 2.
J.F. Ahern Company of Fond du Lac in Category C, Size 3.
The Wisconsin Corporate Safety Awards are presented in partnership with the Department of Workforce Development and M3 Insurance.
The 10 winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges who are safety, health and insurance professionals. Applicants were required to submit data about their 2020 safety records, in addition to providing information about their company’s safety and health leadership, training programs and their safety accomplishments and goals.
“Putting the safety of workers and the public is a goal of every Wisconsin company,” added Huebner. “This year’s winners went above and beyond in accomplishing that goal during a global pandemic, and we congratulate each and every one of them for earning this prestigious award.”
This year’s Corporate Safety Award winners were recently recognized at the 79th Wisconsin Safety Council Annual Conference which was held virtually from April 20-22.
