The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) encourages electric, natural gas, and water utility customers with outstanding bills to make payment arrangements with their provider or apply for financial assistance before the annual winter heating moratorium on disconnections begins.
From Nov. 1-April 15, utilities are prohibited from disconnecting customers’ utility service for nonpayment when that service is used for home heating.
Although Wisconsin State law prohibits utilities from disconnecting essential services to residential customers during the moratorium period, customers currently disconnected must make arrangements to restore service. Utilities are not required to reconnect service until payment arrangements have been made.
To make a payment or arrange a payment plan, customers should first contact their utility provider.
Listed below is the contact information for utilities in Wisconsin:
- Alliant Energy: 1-800-255-4268
- Madison Gas & Electric: 1-800-245-1125
- Superior Water, Light & Power: 1-800-227-7957
- We Energies: 1-800-842-4565
- Wisconsin Public Service Corporation: 1-800-450-7260
- Xcel Energy: 1-800-895-4999
- Sun Prairie Utilities: 608-837-5500.
In addition, financial energy assistance is available through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) to income-eligible households.
WHEAP is part of the state’s comprehensive Home Energy Plus program, which provides assistance with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation service and weatherization for low-income households. Assistance with utility bills is also currently available through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program. For more information about applying for energy, utility or emergency rental assistance, call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596.
If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they may contact the PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729, or by submitting a PSC complaint online.