The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a May 7 semi-pedestrian crash on the Interstate in Madison as Adam Buhler, 42, of Sun Prairie.
The crash occurred on Interstate 39/90/94 southbound near mile marker 135 near the Highway 151 interchange. The semi-pedestrian collision was reported to authorities at or about 3:44 a.m.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said a forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on May 10, with preliminary results confirming that Buhler’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is under way at this time, and Buhler's death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.