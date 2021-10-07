The Sun Prairie East High School was put on a “secure hold” for almost an hour Thursday morning after a student threatened a school dean on social media.
Sun Prairie Police and school staff took the teen who allegedly made the threat into custody to interview him.
Lt. Ryan Cox said the incident is under investigation and could not offer more information at this time.
Communications and Engagement Officer Patti Lux said students and staff were not in danger. Lux said the secure hold procedure was put into place so there was no movement in the building until the situation was handled.
Lux reported that the secure hold was in place from 11:20 a.m.-12:12 p.m. and that parents and guardians were notified.
“The Sun Prairie Area School District takes the safety of its students and staff very seriously and encourages caregivers to speak with their students about the importance of alerting an adult any time they see a threat of violence on social media,” Lux said the Oct. 7 press release.
On Oct. 5 school officials dealt with another threat incident. Sun Prairie Police reported that a 16-year-old female student refused to comply with high school staff directives and allegedly said she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot staff. Cox reported that the female left school grounds with her mother and police have not been able to get a statement from the teen about the alleged threat because of uncooperative parents. The teen was referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office.