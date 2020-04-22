The City of Sun Prairie has announced the Buena Vista Drive-Beech project will begin next week with tree removal.
City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said the contractor plans to have Homer Tree Service begin next week on tree removals.
On May 4, the pavement on Buena Vista Drive will be pulverized, shaped and rolled and used as a working surface for the underground utility work.
The contractor plans to begin water main installation at the west end of Buena Vista Drive near Beech Street on Tuesday, May 5 and will head east.
The contractor's schedule shows that construction on Beech Court will not begin until mid-to-late July and will be completed in late August.
The contractor is working with the Sun Prairie Post office to locate a cluster mailbox at an intersection to serve area residents (Christenson said he will send an email to area residents when he receives more information about the mailbox).
