Acting on staff recommendations, the Sun Prairie City Council on Oct. 20 voted to extend three items related to the COVID-19 pandemic: Outdoor dining and alcoholic beverage serving requests made by city restaurants, and the Declaration of Emergency previously established on March 17, 2020 and extended on August 4, 2020.
Council approval of the restaurant requests means applications already approved for Meze Mediterranean Cafe at 503 W. Main St., Daly’s Bar and Grill at 1086 Emerald Terrace, Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room at 212 E. Main St., Full Mile Beer Company at 132 Market St., and the Round Table at 1611 N. Bristol St. will be extended to Nov. 30.
Hockey rink CUP approved
Acting on an approval recommendation, alders voted 7-0, with one alder abstaining, to approve a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow a private residential recreational facility (backyard ice rink) at 1180 Carriage Drive.
During discussion about the CUP, District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy said Tim and Megan Davis — in whose yard the rink will be built — said they would extend hockey netting around to the south end of the rink, and direct any lights away from shining into neighboring homes.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs wondered about the precedent being set and what required a CUP. “I was thinking about putting a birdhouse up in my backyard,” Jacobs said. “Do I need a CUP for that?”
City Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. explained that if the Davises had already had proper landscape screening in place, the approval could have been granted as a special use permit at staff level. But because of relief being sought from that and other requirements, a CUP was needed.
Alders approved the CUP, with District 1 Alder Steve Stocker abstaining.
818 West Main PIP, TIF assistance approved
Acting on staff approval recommendations, the council approved two items relating to the proposed 100-unit, mixed use senior apartment complex at 818 W. Main St. that will also contain 3,736 sq. ft. of office or retail space.
According to a memo to alders from Director of Economic Development Neil Stechschulte, Cohen-Esrey Development has agreed to the terms of the tax increment finance grant. The primary terms of the agreement include the City of Sun Prairie paying an amount not to exceed $2.1 million through payments of 90% of the annual TIF increment over a projected 17-year period. The funds are to be used for demolition, environmental remediation, and other site specific redevelopment costs, according to Stechschulte.
Park 151 items authorized
Acting on two approval recommendations from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, alders approved two items for the Park 151 Business Park: a CUP to allow an outdoor storage use at 2875 Innovation Way and a CUP to allow a different user to establish a distribution center use at 2875 Innovation Way.
In response to questioning from District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, Jeff Whipple from Park 151 owner Interstate Partners said that between 10-15 warehouse personnel would be employed at the distribution center along with many more office employees working inside offices at the center. Previously, Whipple refused to speculate about the identity of the company, but Park 151 already has a distribution center for Home Depot located there.
Liberty Park Shelter and Restroom contract awarded
Acting on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, alders voted to award a contract for the Liberty Park Shelter and Restroom project to Bachmann Construction Company Inc. A memo to alders from Sun Prairie Parks & Forestry Division Manager Joleen Stinson reads that on Monday, October 12, bids were opened for the project. Four bids were submitted, from Bachmann Construction Company, Inc., KSW Construction Corporation, Harmony Construction Management and Advanced Building Corporation.
The lowest responsible bidder was determined to be Bachmann Construction Company, Inc., Inc. of Madison coming in within budget at $279,010, including the alternate items. The commission recommended awarding the bid to Bachmann. The project includes a polygon shelter, a pre-fabricated restroom with associated site utilities, and concrete flatwork to be constructed in Liberty Park, located on the city’s northwest side.
