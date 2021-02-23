I have the privilege of creating a design for the acres of farmland owned by the Sun Prairie Area School District next to the current high school for my independent project.
I am designing this land with the help of the Global Food and Sustainability Academy (GFSA) teachers.
I started in the fall by taking soil samples from the land and testing them for nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
After I had obtained my data, I started to plan the layout of the land.
We plan to include small and large animals, crops, fish, an orchard, and a restoration of the oak savannah that once occupied Sun Prairie.
My most recent assignment was to plan and create a cost analysis of the orchard.
Our orchard, if approved, will include apple, peach, nut, pear, and cherry trees.
