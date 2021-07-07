Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue personnel worked with Sun Prairie and Madison emergency services evacuated a residence in the 1000 block of O'Keeffe Avenue in connection with a hazardous materials (hazmat) report on Tuesday night, July 6.
SPFR Capt. Kevin Dahmen said Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue was paged along with Sun Prairie Police and EMS to a Hazmat/Uncontained incident with a patient in the 1000 block of O’Keeffe Ave. at 8:30 p.m.
While Sun Prairie Emergency Services gathered information, SPFR command requested assistance from the Madison Fire Hazardous Material Team (H.I.T) to stand by. SPFR started evacuating the residents from the building and set up a perimeter to keep people from reentering the building.
The Madison Fire H.I.T. team was activated and responded to the scene. Madison was briefed on the situation and made entry into the building checking air quality and for any chemicals. The Hazmat team found nothing toxic and gave an all clear.
With the all clear provided, residents were allowed to return to their residence.
Dahmen said due to the nature of the call, additional staffing was called in to assist at the scene and staff the station to cover the SPFR service area including the City of Sun Prairie and area towns while the incident was active. The relief crew responded to a minor incident in the city during this time, Dahmen said.