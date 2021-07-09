Sun Prairie Police Department officers, working with the US Marshal's Office, arrested a 50-year-old Portage man and a 36-year-old Marshall woman on July 7 following an incident at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road, where the male suspect pulled a gun.
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox said the SPPD received a request for assistance from the US Marshal’s Office at about 4:42 p.m. in apprehending a wanted subject. Marshals had information about the subject’s whereabouts and began looking in the area.
Cox said while in the Walmart parking lot, Sun Prairie officers along with marshals located the subject and attempted contact.
The subject fled on foot, dropping several bags, but retaining one bag. While the subject was running, he produced a handgun from that bag. Officers gave the subject commands to drop the gun as he ran towards the front entrance of Walmart.
Cox said the male stopped right before the entrance and turned towards the officers with the gun. The subject raised the gun to his head and appeared to pull the trigger, but the firearm did not fire.
The subject threw the gun to the ground and was taken into custody by officers, Cox said.
A second subject was located involved in the incident as well.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Michael Klearney, 50,of Portage on a bench warrant out of Columbia County for felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm with a domestic abuse modifier and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and resisting / obstructing a police officer. He also had a Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections parole warrant.
Police booked Klearney into the Dane County Jail on those warrants and new charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Police also arrested the second subject, Priscilla Beckerdite, 36, of Marshall on an active Sauk County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.