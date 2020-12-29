The City of Sun Prairie is declaring a snow emergency beginning at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and continuing until 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
No parking is permitted on any City of Sun Prairie street until 6 p.m., on Dec. 30, or until the snow emergency has been canceled.
Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed ($50 fine) and may be towed.
Vehicles may be parked in municipal parking lots, park parking lots and on Merchant Square in the city during the declared snow emergency.
