In late 2020, the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Planning Association selected the City of Sun Prairie’s Comprehensive Plan 2019-2039 as a recipient of a Best Practice Planning Excellence Award. Just three other plans across the state were recognized for this honor.
MSA Professional Services, who led and formulated the plan, collaborated with a steering committee made up of 19 city residents.
“We’d like to extend a heartfelt congratulations and thank MSA Professional Services for leading us through the process, and the residents of Sun Prairie for their participation in putting together this vision for our city’s future,” remarked Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser.
“Through three neighborhood forums, 17 focus group meetings, a community-wide survey and other on-line questionnaires, we were able to gather an ample supply of public input to help craft this living document for our vibrant community,” City of Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler added.
The plan’s vision seeks balanced growth, safe and healthy neighborhoods, and equal opportunities for all residents to pursue their dreams and live full lives.
