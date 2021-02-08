A 37-year-old Columbus woman accused of hiring someone over the Internet to commit murder was arrested Friday, Feb. 5.
Kelly Ryan Harper is facing federal charges in U.S. District Court for using a murder-for-hire site on the dark web and providing the description of her intended target to the site’s administrator in December 2020, the criminal complaint stated.
Harper shared a screenshot of a bitcoin wallet with $5,633, when the site administrator requested proof of payment, FBI agents reported.
Three journalists reportedly uncovered Harper’s involvement when they were investigating the murder-for-hire internet site, and notified the person who Harper wanted to kill, according to the criminal complaint.
Sun Prairie police responded to a suspicious call at a Sun Prairie home on Jan. 12 and met with the journalists who provided details about their investigation, including chat communications between Harper and the murder-for-hire site administrator from Dec. 3-Dec. 10, 2020.
The girlfriend of the man who was targeted by Harper filed a complaint with the FBI on Jan. 13, 2021.
During a Feb. 5 federal search warrant of Harper’s Columbus home, FBI agents found screenshots from the murder-for-hire site and pictures sent to the administrator. The FBI’s analysis of the bitcoin transfer traced the account back to Harper, the criminal complaint stated. The cryptocurrency technology allows users to secure payment without using their name or going through banks.
Harper is in custody at the Dane County Jail. Harper’s initial appearance in U.S. District Court hasn’t been set. Harper faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, if convicted.
