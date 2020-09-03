A third suspect charged in the shooting death of an 11-year-old Sun Prairie student was in court on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Jerry L. Ward, 17, of Madison, is being held on $1.5 million bail at the Dane County Jail.
Ward appeared via Zoom for the Sept. 3 Dane County Circuit Court preliminary hearing as Ward’s attorney argued for the intentional homicide charge against Ward to be dismissed.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Julie Genovese denied the request to dismiss the charges at Thursday's hearing.
Anisa Scott was shot in the head as she was riding in a car on East Washington Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 11. Scott’s family took the teen off life support two days later at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.
Ward, along with Andre P. Brown, 16, of Madison and Perion R. Carreon, 19, have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide of Scott.
The three suspects were occupants of a Kia Optima, the vehicle from which the shots were fired at the Chevrolet Tahoe in which Scott was a passenger, according to the criminal complaint. All three teens were reportedly armed with guns, court records report.
Carreon is being held on $2.1 million bail and Brown on $1.5 million bail, at Dane County Jail.
