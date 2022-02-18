Groundswell Conservancy joined with Sun Prairie students to bring a self-guided and virtual poetry hike to Patrick Marsh in March, 2021. A partnership with the City of Sun Prairie could result in similar partnerships and more recreational use of the Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area.
This bonfire at Groundswell’s Candlelit Hike at Patrick Marsh in January could be repeated in the future with a partnership between Groundswell and the City of Sun Prairie for expanded use of the Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area.
Contributed
The City of Sun Prairie is eyeing a partnership with Groundswell Conservancy to manage 222 acres of land in the Patrick Marsh Wildlife area.
The land is currently under DNR management but the agency is finding that the wildlife area is no longer a good fit with the public uses of the property.
Groundswell Conservancy would take over the management of the land after donating it to the City of Sun Prairie, under a proposed future agreement.
“We think that this is a way to capitalize on the really great things that Patrick Marsh offers everybody,” Groundswell Conservancy Executive Jim Welsh told city alders at the Feb. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Groundswell Conservancy already manages the city’s 25-acre property at Patrick Marsh and city officials said the agreement is a plus for the city.
Welsh says the city and the Sun Prairie Rotary Club have done some important projects in the wildlife area but the DNR has struggled to approve of the projects because of the classification of the land.
The conservancy is a popular spot for Sun Prairie school trips with students helping out on wildlife habitat projects. Hikers and birdwatchers also appreciate the views of the lake where white pelicans, blue herons and other wildlife can be spotted.
Groundswell Conservancy would help the city draft long-term plans and management of future water levels of the marsh, under the proposed agreement.
City officials say a kayak launch, fishing pier and new trail could be part of future plans, once the land changes hands.
But Welsh said that won’t happen for at least a couple of years with delays in the DNR’s process.
Sun Prairie alders showed their support for the partnership expansion.
“Groundswell Conservancy in a great partner in that area (Patrick Marsh) and I think that this will just enhance the draw for people there,” said District 1 Alder and City Council President Steve Stocker. “I think it’s a great opportunity.”