A fire at a Terra Court business caused $15,000 in damage on Saturday Dec. 18, according to a Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue spokesperson.
SPFR Capt, Corey Quinn said at approximately 9:30 a.m., Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to the 2000 block of Terra Court for a report of a commercial structure fire.
A delivery service at the location of the fire reported to Dane County Public Safety Communications seeing smoke in the hallway of a business.
Quinn said SPFR arrived on scene in less than two minutes from initial notification.
First units on scene noted light smoke in the hallway between two adjacent businesses but found no occupants in either the involved or adjacent business.
SPFR located fire involving construction materials in the back shop area of one of the businesses. Crews were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading beyond the involved materials to the structure.
Subsequent fire companies ventilated the structure.
The SPFR Fire Marshal along with Sun Prairie Police Department investigated the cause of the fire which was determined to have started from discarded rags covered in oil-based paints, stains, and varnishes located near construction materials and other flammable materials.
Quinn said property damage was estimated at $15,000.
No fire alarms were present and the structure was not equipped with a sprinkler system. Quinn said responding Sun Prairie Emergency Service personnel reported no injuries as a result of the fire.