A Sun Prairie financial representative is helping front line pandemic workers and a downtown Sun Prairie restaurant at the same time through a program called Operation Helping Heroes.
“Country Financial has a program, Operation Helping Heroes, and they basically want to give back to the folks in the community who are helping us — first responders, health care workers, military, and teachers,” remarked Chad Ford, a Sun Prairie Country Financial representative. “So, this is just a way for us to creatively find programs to give back to those people in the community. And I decided that I wanted to sponsor some free meals at Guimo’s which is a local restaurant here in Sun Prairie. I’ve known the owner, Gustavo, for quite some time and thought it’d be a good way to not only help out the first responders and help out a small business at the same time.”
Ford decided to use $1,500 to sponsor meals for those front line workers.
“Anybody who is a first responder, health care worker, in the military, or a teacher, can come into Guimo’s starting on Monday,” Ford said, referring to Monday, Nov. 16. “And they just show their ID, and they will get a free meal. Gustavo will take care of everything. He will keep track of how many meals are given out. And once the $1,500 is gone, then the program will end. So hopefully it will go quickly, but it will go as long as it takes to give out the $1,500 in free meals.”
Ford said there are some reasons why he chose the specific group of people to honor.
“I think especially with the coronavirus out there, I think these are people who can’t stay home,” Ford said. “We’re supposed to try to stay at home and we’re supposed to try to stay safe as much as we can. And the first responders, the folks in the health care field — my wife is actually a physical therapist at SSM, so she can’t stay home — and the teachers have to continue to teach.
“So these are people who, unfortunately in these times, have to put themselves out there,” Ford said. “And the numbers of the virus are going up every day and they just don’t have the ability to stay home. So for me, you know, I can work from home if I want, I have an office where I can shut my door and don’t have to interact with any people. But they don’t. So for me, it’s a way to say thank you.”
His choice of Guimo’s Mexican Restaurant, which is located at 126 N. Bristol St., is also personal.
“I’ve known Gustavo for years. I think he’s a great person,” Ford said. “I knew him when he first started the restaurant. He has gone through a lot. He was over there when the explosion happened [in 2018], so he had to deal with rebuilding things after some of the damage that he had from the explosion. And like I said, he’s a small family owned business. He does a great job in the community.
“I thought, ‘what a great way to help both restaurants and help the first responders at the same time?’ It doesn’t hurt that he’s right across the street from the fire department either,” Ford said.
A side benefit might be that some of the traffic generated from the free meals assists Downtown Sun Prairie businesses, too.
“I think it’s a good way to get people downtown — hopefully the people who are taking advantage of these free meals or are getting meals for their family as well,” Ford said. “And for Gustavo, hopefully it’s a way to increase his business, and . . . get some people moving around downtown and maybe shopping at some other places that need the help.”
This isn’t the first time Country Financial has been involved with the community. Avid readers of the Sun Prairie Star may remember that the Sun Prairie Country Financial office (located in the Wagner’s Crossing building just east of Zimbrick Chevrolet) recently served as a collection point for gently used bikes for the Free Bikes 4 Kidz program.
“We collected over 130 bikes which will be given away next spring to kids who need them. There were actually over 2,000 bikes collected [total],” Ford said.
Country also gives its representatives a little freedom to help out in the community, Ford added.
“We recently had a program where we gave away ten $100 gift cards to a bunch of teachers at a local school here in town. And that was all funded by Country Financial,” Ford said. “They are a small insurance company, but they definitely want to be as involved in the community as they can.”
