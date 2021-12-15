Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business as Margherita Meats, Inc., of Omaha, Neb., is recalling approximately 10,990 lbs. of ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products that may be adulterated with bacillus cereus bacteria, the USDA announced on Dec. 14, 2021.
Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business as Margherita Meats, Inc., of Omaha, Neb., is recalling approximately 10,990 lbs. of ready-to-eat (RTE) pepperoni products that may be adulterated with Bacillus cereus (B. cereus), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Dec. 14, 2021.
The RTE unsliced pepperoni product was produced and packaged on June 17, 2021. The following products are subject to recall: 8-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing unsliced pepperoni “Margherita PEPPERONI” with lot code P1931C and a “use by date” of 12-14-21 represented on the label.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 19” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered when the Department of Defense notified FSIS that it found B. cereus during routine product testing.
B. cereus is a toxin-producing microorganism that causes diarrhea and vomiting in people. Those with compromised immune systems are at risk for more severe illness. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care including antibiotics are the usual treatment.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Consumers with questions should call the Margherita Consumer Affairs Hotline at 844-342-2596.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.