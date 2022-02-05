City Council President Steve Stocker referred an item to city staff that will require any new Sun Prairie business planning to operate 24 hours that is surrounded by residential units to get permission from a certain percentage of those residents before its conditional use permit is approved by the council.
Stocker, also a District 1 alder, said his remarks at the Jan. 18 city council meeting about Kwik Trip were misunderstood, but also offered an explanation.
“Going back and listening to the video, I can see how I was misunderstood because in all due respect, I was somewhat cut off by the mayor,” Stocker told alders, getting a laugh from Mayor Paul Esser.
Stocker said his ordinance will require “over 50% — or some percentage of agreed to by the council — of those residents giving their approval in order to allow this business to operate as such.”
Stocker also offered an explanation.
“I truly believe that this should be a local decision and give our residents a say in how they’re going to let the business run,” Stocker told the council.
“The reason I bring this forward is I think the temperature that I gauge from a lot of the alders was not so much whether the business should run 24 hours, but it was the business’s lack of going to the neighborhood, making their case known and getting that buy-in,” Stocker said. “And I think a referral such as this will at least force that to happen. And we wouldn’t be in the same situation as we were this time. So, I’m trying to shore that up by this by this referral.”
Stocker was referring to the initial application by Kwik Trip — which wanted to raze the existing Stop’n Go at Broadway Drive and Windsor Street and replace it with a 24-hour Kwik Trip — to operate the store 24 hours. Neighboring residents raised objections at the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, but the commission voted to recommend approval of the CUP for the new store to operate 24 hours.
When some neighbors objected to the council, alders rejected the Kwik Trip CUP. Their vote was taken in spite of being advised by both the acting city attorney and the city’s director of community development that rejection was not allowed by state law. That’s because objections were not raised using any qualified method for objections at the plan commission public hearing.
The council’s rejection of the CUP forced Kwik Trip to meet with the neighbors and accede to their main objection — that the store operate 24 hours. Now, the new Kwik Trip will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily when it is expected to be completed later this year.
Roers TIF agreement OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown, the council approved a tax increment grant agreement between the city and Roers Investments for Tax Incremental Finance Assistance for the Development of Lot 1 in the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District for affordable housing.
According to a memo from Brown to the council, Roers Investments of Minnetonka, Minn. filed a financial assistance application with the Economic Development Department for aid in funding the development of a three-story, 172-unit affordable housing project.
The proposed development has also been awarded assistance through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Administration (WHEDA).
The 5.3-acre site is located within Tax Increment Finance District 15 on Lot 1 of the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District. The project has already received the necessary zoning entitlements through the Planning Commission process.
On Dec. 7, 2021 the Committee of the Whole reviewed the assistance application and a request for $2,828,033 in pay-go tax increment financing assistance for the project. The agreement also spells out what type of units will be constructed by Roers for various income levels in the new development.
The consensus was to move forward the same evening with a resolution to the city council, which approved the commitment to prepare a Tax Increment Grant Agreement.
Alders approved the agreement without discussion.
Proclamations presented
Esser presented three proclamations on Tuesday night — one for Groundhog Day, one recognizing Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh and one proclaiming the first Thursday in February as Optimist Day in Sun Prairie.
Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh or HSS, is a nonprofit charitable organization with over 235 branches in 173 cities and in 32 states including three branches in Wisconsin, through which it conducts a Hindu values education program and community service activities such as food and supplies drives, providing hot meals to shelters and providing PPE to first responders in several cities across Dane County.
HSS is organizing its annual Health for Humanity Yogathon with the goal of having 5,000 individual participants cumulatively complete 11,000 repetitions of Surya Namaskara to promote the spiritual, mental, and physical wellbeing of all members of the community.Yoga enthusiasts, yoga studios, local schools, and other community organizations are participating in the HSS Health for Humanity Yogathon (watch the proclamation presentations videos and read the proclamations with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ray Thomson joined District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie at the podium for the Optimist Day proclamation from Esser. Members of Optimist International will celebrate Optimist Day throughout the world during the first Thursday of every February to promote their efforts in helping and recognizing the young people that make a difference in their communities and who will encourage a greater exchange of ideas between young people and adults.
A total of 2,400 Optimist Clubs, with more than 70,000 Members, exist in Optimist International. Optimist members throughout the world carry out more than 6,500 service projects that serve 6 million young people a year.
Alyse Peters, Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator for the City of Sun Prairie, accepted the Groundhog Day proclamation via Zoom and encouraged residents to attend the Feb. 2 celebration in downtown Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie’s annual Groundhog Day Prognostication has been a formal tradition since 1948, and has roots dating back to Colonel William H. Angell in 1889.
Jimmy the Groundhog is an official mascot and ambassador of the City of Sun Prairie, according to the proclamation, “and is known worldwide as the finest weather prognosticator. Furthermore, because of Jimmy’s fame and excellent accuracy rate, Sun Prairie has come to be known as the ‘Groundhog Capital of the World’.”
The proclamation also invited the community to Cannery Square for the Feb. 2 prognostication, and that visitors will “hear Jimmy the Groundhog’s answer to the age-old question, ‘How many weeks of winter are left?’ Whatever the answer, be it known to all, that Jimmy the Groundhog remains the most accurate and true prognosticator and is the standard by which all others are measured.”
Esser proclaimed Feb. 2 as Groundhog Day in the City of Sun Prairie and urged “all citizens to join in the celebration across our fine city.”