Dane County deputies have located a missing Burke man after issuing an alert early in the morning on Sept. 8.
Lt. Don Dudley of the Dane County Sheriff's Office said the department asked for the public’s assistance in locating Taylor R. Haberman, 24 of Burke.
Dudley said Haberman was last seen during the evening of Sept. 6, 2021. He is believed to be driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado truck with a license plate of LP2670.
Haberman was described as a white male, approximately 5’8”, weighing 150 lbs.
Haberman did not tell anyone where he was heading but he is an avid waterfowl hunter and may have taken his truck and camouflage colored kayak to an area hunting location, according to Dudley.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office asked the community and hunters to be on the lookout for Haberman, his truck and kayak.
About mid-morning on Sept. 8, the county issued an update: Haberman was located and is safe.
"We would like to thank everyone who called with information," Dudley added in the update.