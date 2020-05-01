Sun Prairie’s first splash pad is on target to open next June in Wetmore Park.
Construction will be delayed but city officials say that won’t impact the planned opening of the $525,000 project.
Sun Prairie residents will get a chance to weigh in on the splash pad project when final designs are unveiled this July. The city has completed a site plan and preliminary concept that include playground and restroom upgrades.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Commission members looked at other potential park sites—considering demographics, pros and cons of site, costs, and other factors. Renstone Park and Wetmore Park received the top recommendations for a splash pad.
Wetmore Park has existing infrastructures, including parking to support a splash pad facility, Kristin Grissom, Parks and Recreation Director said last spring when discussing the project that will include bathroom upgrades. If a splash pad was constructed in Renstone Park, city officials say there would be a need for parking, which would eliminate some of the park’s facilities.
Grissom gave an update on the project at the April 21 Committee of the Whole meeting after District 2 Alder Teresa Stevens asked about the construction delay.
Splash pads have become popular nationwide as a less expensive alternative to public pools. The city of Madison has three, and others have popped in other suburbs, including the Village of Windsor that opened in 2016.
