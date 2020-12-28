County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs recently introduced an ordinance amendment for the Dane County Board of Supervisors to consider that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of protective hairstyles.
The ordinance amendment builds on the work of the Creating a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act, which seeks to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles by extending statutory protection to hair texture and protective styles such as braids, locs, twists, and knots in the workplace and public schools.
The CROWN Coalition is an alliance of organizations, including founding members Dove, National Urban League, Color Of Change and Western Center on Law and Poverty, that are dedicated to the advancement of anti-discrimination legislation across the United States.
According to a study done by Dove in partnership with the CROWN Coalition, Black women are 1.5x more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair, and are 83% more likely to report being judged more harshly on their looks than other women.
“We must continue to dismantle barriers that further lead to discrimination practices. We must not allow corporate grooming hairstyles practices to be the standard for everyone. Braids, loc and twist are an ancient and popular skill in the African American community,” said Stubbs, the District 23 county supervisor who is also a State Representative.
There are currently seven states (CA, NY, NJ, VA, CO, WA, MD) and two municipalities (Cincinnati, OH, and Montgomery County, MD) that have signed the CROWN Act into law, which has helped garner support from federal and state legislators in the movement to end hair discrimination nationwide.
If the proposed Ordinance Amendment is approved, it would prohibit discrimination upon traits historically associated with race, including hair styles. The Ordinance Amendment was referred to the Executive Committee for action before it comes before the full Dane County Board of Supervisors.
Agendas for future meetings can be found here: https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
