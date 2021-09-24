Sun Prairie will honor former longtime Dane County Parks Commission Chair Bill Lunney with a special tree planting in Thoreau Park in the near future.
Alders and Mayor Paul Esser learned that from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Director Kristin Grissom during the Sept. 21 Sun Prairie City Council meeting when Lunney received a proclamation from Esser.
Sun Prairie resident Lunney’s public service has included six terms on the County Board of Supervisors and more than 30 years as chair of the Dane County Parks Commission, during which time Dane County Parks grew from 3,500 acres to more than 18,000 acres and over 100 miles of trails. Lunney was instrumental in building a system of volunteers supporting Dane County Parks through 19 Friend groups and more than 4,000 volunteers a year.
With his wife, Judie Pfeifer, Lunney built a Foundation to support the Dane County Parks system in perpetuity.
As a speaker at the First Earth Day in 1970, Lunney’s service to the Conservation of Natural Resources extended statewide as he was a co-founder of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Wisconsin Nature Conservancy, and President of the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks. Lunney and his wife have both supported Groundswell Conservancy in fundraising and planning for the Patrick Marsh Conservancy. They also helped expedite the Westside Connector Trail, worked for five years as election officials, taught computers at the Colonial Club for more than 10 years and are members and supporters of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends.
Lunney has received many statewide and local honors for his service including the naming of the 325 acre William G. Lunney Lake Farm Park.
Lunney’s other community service includes being one of four cofounders of Agrace Hospice, serving as a board member of Madison College, serving on the Dane County Regional Planning Commission, and being instrumental in Wisconsin Court Reorganization.
Lunney, who accepted the proclamation virtually via Zoom, thanked the council and Esser as well as his family members, including his two sons and grandchildren who attend Sun Prairie schools.
“I believe a park is not just a piece of land,” Lunney said, adding that he believes parks are a source of pride and a place for people to reconnect. They are also a source of recreation and promote good physical and mental health.
Lunney also said with the growth the community has experienced that there is a need to keep Sun Prairie’s park system growing.
“We all need to consider ourselves as stewards of the land,” Lunney said. “We cannot treat it as a commodity to be bought and sold.”
Instead, Lunney said, people should adopt the attitude long held by Native American tribes: The land is borrowed by the current generation from our children.
Grissom told the council that details remain to be worked out with the Lunney family in terms of the tree planting date and time, but believed it would take place at Thoreau Park in late October.
Esser and alders applauded Lunney and the proclamation before moving on with the remainder of the Sept. 21 council meeting agenda.
Municipal Building becomes District 1 polling location
Acting on a recommendation from City Clerk Elena Hilby, alders approved the Sun Prairie Municipal Building as a location to be aldermanic District 1’s new polling location.
A memo to the council from Hilby recalled that on Sept. 17, 2019, the Sun Prairie City Council approved an ordinance to set the eight polling places that will be used in all elections.
“While we have had to make temporary changes due to the pandemic, the base plan has not been changed,” Hilby wrote. “Unfortunately, we have been notified by The Faith Place that they are no longer able to serve as a polling location.”
As a result, city clerk’s office staff reviewed its previous list of possible polling locations to reassess possible options.
Some of the considerations were: Capacity, Location Tables/Chairs for Use, Cost, ADA Accessibility, Parking, Layout/Voter Flow, Scheduling Conflicts, Square Footage, Locked Storage Space, Access to Facility for Multiple Days per Election, and a Long Term Commitment.
Hilby recalled in the memo that other places considered at the time were the Sun Prairie Municipal Building and Sun Prairie Fire Station #1, located at the corner of Barr and North Bristol streets in downtown Sun Prairie.
“We still believe these are the best options within District 1,” Hilby wrote.
The municipal building rose to the top of the list considering the size of the community room and the renovation of the parking lot that increased the number of parking spots in addition to available street parking.
Along with those two items, Hilby added, all the other criteria were met.
As a result, alders voted unanimously to repeal and recreate Ordinance Section 1.12.020 — Elections to include the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St. as a polling location for District 1 voters.
With no elections anticipated during the remainder of 2021, the city will likely notify District 1 voters of the change before the spring elections in 2022.