Steady voter traffic led to a record 90 percent voter turnout in the Nov. 3 election in the City of Sun Prairie, according to Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby.
In terms of records, Hilby begins with the absentee ballots themselves. “We had 16,492 absentee ballots returned before Election Day,” Hilby said. “I cannot tell you how many were returned by mail because I cannot tell which ones came by mail and which ones were dropped off at one of our drop boxes.”
That’s nearly double figures compiled in 2016, when previous City Clerk Diane Hermann-Brown recorded roughly 9,000 absentee ballots — a figure she indicated at that time would have been a record for absentee ballots cast in a presidential election.
A total of 82 percent of voters cast their ballots by absentee, according to Hilby, who said 3,672 voters turned out to vote in person or by curbside on Election Day.
“Many people choose to come and do in-person absentee voting at City Hall and the Library,” Hilby said. “The process went smoothly and there was little to no waiting most of the time. We received many compliments regarding how we set everything up.”
At the library, voters were able to enter and exit the Community Room from the parking lot without entering the library, which is closed except for express service.
At the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, voters waited in line for one of two clerks to handle their ballot requests in the Community Room. After receiving their ballots, voters proceeded to polling stations in the first floor lobby, where they were able to mark their ballots and place them in a collection box as a poll worker watched.
Police reported no problems on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3, at the city’s single consolidated polling location, the Sun Prairie High School.
“Things went really well at the High School yesterday,” Hilby wrote in a Nov. 5 email asking to assess how things went on Election Day. “We were steady all day long. At times the in-person voting was heavy and at other times, the curbside voting was heavy.
“We had a lot of Election Day Registrations and many first time voters, which is always fun,” Hilby said. “People were calm and respectful and we don’t have any real incidents to report.”
The 875 voter registrations on Election Day compared with 149 four years ago.
Relating to turnout, Hilby said the 90 percent turnout — a record for the city — stemmed from 20,437 ballots being cast in the election. In 2016, voter turnout reached 84 percent, which was also considered a record.
“The turnout was basically what I had expected it to be,” Hilby commented. “I estimated approximately 16,000 absentee ballots and 4,000 possible in-person voters. We ended up with 16,675 absentee ballots and 3,672 in-person voters.”
Dane County registered a turnout of 89.2 percent in Tuesday’s election.
No figures were available as of press time Thursday about statewide voter turnout.
Although the Nov. 3 election is completed, Hilby is already looking forward to the possibility of a primary in February, and the possible use of the city’s polling places.
“Things will look pretty similar, just on a much smaller scale,” Hilby commented. “We only had the chance to have one election at our eight polling places and we are looking forward to utilizing them again. I wish I could give a definite answer on when we will be back to eight polling places, but I do sincerely hope that will be the case for February 2021, if we will need to hold a primary.”
