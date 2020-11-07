Viking Electric announced that the company has promoted Sun Prairie resident Jim Blank to the position of general manager to oversee its new facility in Madison.
Blank, who has lived in Sun Prairie for 12 years, has been with Viking Electric for 15 years.
Viking Electric’s new facility in Madison was built to accommodate the growth of its customer base. Specifically, Viking Electric is interested in better managing the growing customer requests for additional storage, staging, and support services for a multitude of multi-million-dollar projects in and around Madison.
“Over the past few years, it became increasingly clear that we needed to grow this facility to match the growth of our customers,” Blank said. “That set off our goal to build a new facility in Madison.”
The answer came when Viking Electric opened the doors to its new, larger facility in early 2020 – right next door to their previous location. The new facility includes approximately 32,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space and a brand new, customer-friendly, 2,500-sq. ft. showroom/city desk space. The new, larger warehouse includes a 26-foot-high ceiling clearance, two receiving doors, five shipping doors, one overhead drive-in door for larger deliveries, and one overhead, roll-up door at Will Call for customer load out.
In addition, Viking Electric is the sole tenant of the new facility which means they are better able to accommodate their customers’ trucks and trailers.
Blank is relishing his new role as general manager of the new facility. It has allowed him the freedom to say yes to more of his customers’ requests for help and support on large-scale lighting and switchgear projects.
“This new facility is beautiful, massive, and unbelievably functional;” Blank said. “We’re just thrilled about our new-found ability to support our customers’ needs on projects of any size – no matter how large or small,” he said.
The larger facility has allowed Viking Electric to expand on additional support services like vendor managed inventory, locking job site boxes, lighting carts, and more.
“The new facility provides the necessary space, in and around the building, to add a dedicated vehicle and the necessary staffing resources to manage the growing requests from our customers to help manage their jobsite inventory,” Blank said.
“It also allows us the capacity to add more job boxes and lighting carts to our inventory, an area to unbox lighting fixtures and load them onto carts, and the floor space to stage the loaded carts as they are queued for delivery to our customers’ jobsites.” The company is also looking into more forward-thinking ways to service its customers after hours by attaching job lockers onto the side of the new building.
In addition to safety, the additional space allows the company’s warehouse associates more room to better organize materials and locate product stock, which has improved accuracy when it comes to picking orders for its customers.
Viking Electric is a wholesale electrical distributor and solutions provider with 24 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Chicago. The company was founded in 1964, in St. Paul, Minn. and serves residential and commercial electrical contractors, industrial, tool, and related markets; learn more at VikingElectric.com.
