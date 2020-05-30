Sun Prairie Area School District students in grades 6, 9 and 12 will enjoy 3,700 new Chromebooks this year, thanks to a $899,100 lease and service contract approved May 26 by the Sun Prairie School Board.
A memo from SPASD Director of Digital Media, Innovation and Strategy Curt Mould said SPASD supports a 1-to-1 device initiative for students in grades 2-12. Students in grades 6-12 take devices home. Students in grades 2-5 have devices assigned to their classrooms in Chromebook carts.
Students in grades 6, 9 and 12 are issued a new Chromebook each year due to the structure of previous three year lease agreements. At the end of each lease, devices are collected and resold by the leasing company, per the lease agreement.
The Chromebook bid approval means new devices for students in grades 6, 9 and 12, and for staff members with end-of-life/lease devices. The SPASD will also replace end-of-life/lease Chromebooks assigned to carts across the district.
Each of the 3,700 Chromebooks requires a Chrome management license that allows SPASD to manage and supervise the device.
Mouild wrote in the memo that in order to save ongoing lease interest payment costs, only the cost of the device will be included in the lease. The increased number of devices represents the replacement of staff, student and cart-based devices at our elementary schools. This is the first year the cart-based devices are being replaced.
A Request for Proposal (RFP) was sent to eight district technology vendors.
Mould recommended Paragon Development Services (PDS) because PDS provides an extended warranty that is available for HP devices, as well as “white glove” service that includes enrolling Chromebooks into the SPASD management system, and unboxing and asset tagging the devices.
“In years past, this work was completed by district employees,” Mould wrote, adding the time savings for SPASD will translate to the ability to do work in other areas.
Mould also wrote in the memo that PDS offers a comprehensive extended warranty that will cover most device breakage. Devices are collected on-site and repaired most times within a week. Extended warranties “out-source” break/fix repairs, and will offset the cost of technician staff, while freeing up SPASD technicians to service classroom technology and troubleshoot and set-up school-based technology needs.
“This strategy is important as our district grows and we identify means to right-size our staffing model to respond effectively to classroom technology needs,” Mould wrote.
Board Vice President Tom Weber asked for an example of how much labor was previously used by SPASD techs to repair Chromebooks. Last year, Mould said, the district had two weeks of repair work backlogged at the end of the school year.
The HP device quoted by PDS is compatible with other devices already in the SPASD Chromebook inventory, according to Mould.
Replacement equipment like power cables are more readily accessible for exchange reducing downtime and the number of loaner devices provided to students. Mould said this was part of a conscious effort to reduce the number of different platforms used in the district in an effort to standardize replacement cables and other items for the computers.
“The current HP devices are liked by students and have held up well to daily wear and tear,” Mould wrote in the memo.
The total cost of the Chromebooks, Chrome management licenses, white glove service and warranty is $899,100.
The lease allows SPASD the option to collect or sell the device at the end of the lease, although that was not done last year or this year. Mould said computers were not sold last year to the public because of the lease agreement, and remaining computers this year have a high market value and will not be sold the public.
The recommended lease is through Providence Capital. Providence holds the lease for all but one student device lease agreement.
Board members unanimously approved the agreement.
