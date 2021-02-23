Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) Badge

Sun Prairie and Madison police are currently investigating a shooting.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said in a Feb. 23 press release both departments are still actively trying to determine where the shooting actually occurred.

The preliminary investigation has indicated that a 29-year-old male was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic at 2402 Winnebago St. in the City of Madison with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Sun Prairie police officers and detectives are currently investigating the incident along with assistance from the Madison Police Department.

"This is a very active investigation and more information will be released when available and appropriate," Cox added.

individuals with information are asked to contact the SPPD's Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

