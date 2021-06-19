The Sun Prairie Area School District will conduct a July 19 electors meeting to purchase a property located at 317 W. Main St., despite one board member’s vote against the purchase as part of the Sun Prairie School Board’s June 14 agenda.
Sun Prairie School Board Clerk Carol Albright made the motion to convene the special electors meeting. As part of the motion, the board is authorizing district administration to purchase the property at fair market value plus closing costs.
But Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra said he was opposed — something he said he’s expressed previously during other attempted district property purchases. “I just don’t think it’s a wise use of taxpayers money . . . and not have a specific use that ’s beneficial to the school district,” Hoekstra said during the board meeting, which featured both remote and in-person participants at the SPASD office located at 501 S. Bird St.
Online property data bases list 317 W. Main St. as a 1,319 sq. ft. home that abuts the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
If approved by district electors, the purchase would be consistent with other purchases the district has attempted in the area of the new stadium, including two neighboring houses on Main Street as well as one on Kroncke Drive.
The board voted 6-1, with Hoekstra voting no, to schedule the special electors meeting and authorize the district administration to negotiate the purchase of the property.
The district has said publicly in the past that it intends to work with the City of Sun Prairie on its “Sun Prairie Stronger” plan that shows retail and mixed-use development along West Main Street near the stadium.
More details about the time and location for the special electors meeting will be announced at a later date by the district.
Masks required indoors at SPASD summer school
Face coverings will continue to be required for students, staff and visitors indoors whenever students are present, as well as in indoor public spaces, according to a new directive issued by district administration for summer school.
SPASD Director of Student Policy & School Operations Nick Reichhoff said face coverings will be optional in enclosed spaces where only adults are present and 6 ft distancing can be maintained, and face coverings will be optional in enclosed spaces where only adults are present and all are fully-vaccinated (even if distancing requirements are not maintained).
The guidelines also state masks are optional for everyone outdoors, but current public health guidelines recommend unvaccinated individuals continue to wear masks, especially in crowded areas.
Reichhoff said face coverings will continue to be required by everyone on school-sponsored transportation / buses per Centers for Disease Control / US Department of Transportation requirements.
New guidelines for notification of families and staffers when someone was in a school building with COVID-19 have changed for summer school. Now, notification will only be sent to staff and families if the person was in the building while contagious — in keeping with guidelines from Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC).
‘Bryn for President!’
During discussion of the one-hour meeting during the board’s de-brief at the end of the June 14 agenda, Hoekstra pointed out Board Vice President Bryn Horton ran a much shorter meeting than Board President Steve Schroeder. “Bryn for president!” Hoekstra said.
Schroeder thanked Horton for chairing her first meeting and “letting me go on vacation” — which prompted Hoekstra to joke that Schroeder might be on vacation for more meetings in the future.