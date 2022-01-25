Sorry, an error occurred.
One male was treated for minor burns received during a fire Jan. 25 on East Kohler Street, according to a Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue spokesperson.
Asst. Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded during the subzero conditions to the 300 block of East Kohler Street for a house fire.
Firefighters arriving at the scene found the occupants and their pets had evacuated to safety; however, one of the occupants received a minor burn injury attempting to control the fire.
Sun Prairie EMS treated the patient while Sun Prairie Fire entered the home to extinguish a fire in the kitchen.
Sullivan said the fire was still relatively small, allowing for quick extinguishing by the engine company. That allowed other responding fire units to divert to another emergency incident in the city.
The assistant fire chief said a smoke alarm inside the home alerted the residents about the fire, which allowed quick action on their part to dial 911 and evacuate the home.
Sun Prairie Fire was assisted on scene by Sun Prairie Police in addition to SPEMS.
