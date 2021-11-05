Sun Prairie alders on Nov. 2 approved “The Red Plan” as the new four-district, 27-ward configuration for the City of Sun Prairie for the next 10 years — but intend to discuss the possibility of an eight-aldermanic-district configuration (with one alder per district) in January.
That suggestion came from former District 2 Alder and aldermanic district task force co-chair Bill Connors, who made an appearance via Zoom during the city council’s public hearing on the four-district aldermanic configuration.
“The whole redistricting process has been operating on a very compressed timeline and so I appreciate that we were able to see an example of what an eight district map would look like,” Connors told the council, indicating his preference for The Purple Plan — the only plan with eight districts.
“But I also recognize that you’ve been seeing many more versions of a four districts scenario, and I haven’t heard anybody speaking about . . . wanting to see eight districts adopted,” Connors acknowledged.
So, instead of insisting now on an eight-district configuration, Connors suggested waiting until after the 2022 City of Sun Prairie Budget and the Christmas holidays had been completed to return and discuss an eight-district configuration in January.
And — Connors suggested — that the eight-alder configuration be put to the voters in the form of a binding referendum in 2022.
“I don’t usually agree with that point of view,” Connors said, referring to the voters deciding the issue. “I think you were elected to make decisions. But I think that this is an unusual situation, an unusual kind of question that really is better put to the voters then to the members of the council.”
Connors refreshed the council’s memory about why allowing the voters to decide remains important and recalling the history of how the City of Sun Prairie got to have four alderperson districts.
“Back in 1958, the voters decided that they didn’t want to have their representatives elected at large anymore — that they wanted their their representatives elected by district,” Connors said. “That decision was made by the voters in 1958. And I urge you to allow the voters to make that decision in 2022.”
Alders were generally receptive to at least having the discussion about the eight-alder-district configuration in January. But then it was time to choose the plan for configuration, and Connors also weighed in on his preference.
“But if you’re not doing the eight, the best of the four is the red plan and the green plan,” Connors said. “And I urge you to adopt one of those two plans or some slight variation on that. And thank you very much. I appreciate your time this evening.”
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs said he preferred the Red Plan.
“I just like to say that my friend Bill Connors is wrong about a lot of things,” Jacobs said, “especially this one. But we can agree that the Red Plan is the best plan.”
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens agreed with choosing the Red Plan, but also wanted to discuss an eight-alder-district-plan. District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie agreed with both the Red Plan and the eight-district discussion in January.
The Red Plan splits demographic data evenly, with roughly 8900 residents in Districts 1-3 and 9,127 in District 4, but recognizing that district is sized for expansion.
But racially, the districts split much differently. In District 1 for example, there are 6,933 White residents — making it the most populous for Whites in the City of Sun Prairie.
District 3 tallies the most Black residents, with 1,165; Hispanic residents with 663; and American Indian residents with 119.
District 4 has the most Asian-American residents, with 1,360. District 2 has the most Pacific Islander or Hawaiian residents with eight, and the “Other” race category with a total of 138, and “Multi-Other” at 54.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch asked how Jacobs settled on the Red Plan.
“Well, speaking to two different alders, they both said they liked the red and the green and they mentioned the red first. Bill Connors, it’s the same thing — he prefers the red over the green,” Jacobs replied.
“And in communications with Elena [Hilby, City Clerk, who drew up the maps], I asked her at one point what she thought was the best. And sorry — I’m not trying to put you on the spot — she felt the red and she’s one who designed all this so I was going with staff expertise as the best choice.”
Esser disagreed.
“Well as you’ve heard me say, I like the green and the blue. I think that when we go to something else, we create disruption in this community unnecessarily, because we take an alder out of their district, and that isn’t necessary,” Esser told the council.
“Green and blue prevents that from happening. This is not some evil policy. There’s nothing politically that changes here,” the mayor said.
“In fact, in this case, the alder is very close to that border,” Esser said. “So to me, it’s creating uncertainty and lack of clarity for the voters in that district. I don’t see any value to that and I see no harm in in producing nor approving blue or green.”
“I strongly disagree and respectfully disagree with that,” Stevens said. “We are looking at the next 10 years and we should not be looking at which address the eight of us live in designing the maps to fit us.
“And that’s why I personally struggled with the green and the blue maps because it appeared that we were intentionally trying to keep specific alders in their seats,” Stevens added, “and I really do believe that we need to be looking to the future.”
“So to me, it’s the arbitrariness of drawing a line and saying, ‘Well, that’s it — that’s where you stay’. I fail to see the logic in that,” Esser said. “I think we create disruption that is unnecessary.”
Jokisch sided with his fellow District 2 Alder. “I would agree with Alder Stevens. I read recently that both the City of Madison and the Dane County Supervisors expressly decided not to look at all existing incumbents and where they’re located and you know, if we had to make recommendations going forward, I would do that,” Jokisch said. “Also, I noticed that a number of them didn’t even know what the end result would be. And I think that’s a good approach to take.”
“And my point there would be the scale, Bob — that it’s occurring on — it’s a much larger number in more competitive districts,” Esser said. “Our districts don’t tend to be competitive. We generally are lacking for candidates. And it seems to me if we slide an alder out of their district by such a small amount, that’s counterproductive to what we’re trying to do in terms of getting representation and getting people voters engaged in those elections.”
Council President Steve Stocker (District 1) and Jokisch suggested allowing a citizen committee draw the lines during the next redistricting effort. City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the council could adopt a resolution, but that it would be up to the council in 2030 to determine how the lines will be re-drawn.
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy said it shouldn’t matter where the boundary lines are drawn because of the number of people moving into and out of each district each year.
Alders voted 7-1 to approve the Red Plan, with District 4 Alder Tina Bohling voting no.