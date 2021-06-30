The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department is currently accepting applications from schools and community groups in Dane County looking to install native plant gardens.
The Free Native Plants for Schools and Community Projects program provides a source of free native plants to help improve water quality and habitat.
The deep root systems of native plants help decrease soil compaction and infiltrate water back into the ground, reducing stormwater runoff and protecting nearby water bodies. Native plants are also more drought tolerant and disease resistant, and provide important food and habitat to wildlife and pollinators.
“Native plants have incredible water quality benefits and enhance pollinator habitats,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “By participating in this program, local groups can help preserve our environment and raise awareness about the benefits of native plants.”
Since the program began in 2016, more than 17,400 plants have been distributed to 95 different groups, including schools, neighborhood associations and community centers.
These plants will be available in spring and summer each year. Spring plants are donated from community members through the Plant Dane native plant program and summer plants are grown by local volunteers. Applications are due by July 20.
For more information about the program, volunteering to grow plants or to download the application, visit: