The Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District voted at the July BID Board Meeting, held on June 24, 2021, to join in on the fun with a temporary name change to Fun Prairie.
In conjunction with the City of Sun Prairie’s temporary new name in honor of Parks and Recreation month, Downtown Sun Prairie is changing its name to Downtown FUN Prairie for the month of July.
The name change is part of a month-long marketing campaign to highlight all of the fun recreational opportunities that exist in Sun Prairie and that truly make it a fun place to be.
The Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is teaming up with Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) to promote events, activities, attractions and promotions/specials in Sun Prairie.
“We are excited to help the City of Sun Prairie promote all of the fun events and activities that the community has to offer, especially in Downtown Sun Prairie, where the intent is to offer a variety of entertainment and engaging activities that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people," said Adam Bougie, Business Improvement District (BID) Board Chair. "We hope that residents and visitors explore Downtown Sun Prairie throughout the year to see what the buzz is all about."
Downtown Sun Prairie is home to several very active community-centric green space areas that host a variety of fun activities throughout the year, including Cannery Square Park, Sun Prairie Dream Park/Firemen’s Park in the Prairie, and Angell Park.
SPPRF will be coordinating the development of a digital map-based guide and webpage that houses this information. The interactive tool will be made accessible for mobile devices and computers.
For further engagement and fun, the community is invited to participate in a free month-long game of BINGO that will feature different activities throughout July, which can then be redeemed for prizes provided by local sponsors.
For more information about the City of Fun Prairie’s campaign, contact Kristin Grissom, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director, at kgrissom@cityofsunprairie.com, by phone at 608-837-3449, or check the FUN Prairie website at www.cityofsunprairie.com/funprairie
Information on participating organizations, where to pick up BINGO cards, and a link to the digital map will be available on SPPRF’s website at http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com starting the week of June 27.
Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook for a list of ongoing events at