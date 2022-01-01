The City of Sun Prairie, like other communities, is slowly emerging from the damage caused by COVID-19, but Sun Prairie has a few more reasons for economic optimism in 2022. Here are the Top 5 Sun Prairie Economic Development Stories of 2021:
Tourism Commission completes request for proposals for city and visit Branding Study, working with North Star — The Sun Prairie Tourism Commission was busy again in 2021 as it took action on funding the development of a Brand Plan that supports Visit Sun Prairie and the City of Sun Prairie.
The request for proposal process began in September and concluded in December, with the Tourism Commission voting to approve North Star, an agency that specializes in community and place branding.
With Sun Prairie’s exponential growth during the past 50 years, there is a need to reflect and continue developing its identity.
The Branding Study project will give the entire community an opportunity to tell the story about what Sun Prairie means to them and will provide a platform to share why Sun Prairie is a great place to live and visit.
City working through Housing Assessment & Strategy with Lakota Group & SB Friedman — The city council noted that housing for all in Sun Prairie needed to be a priority in the coming years. This study will help provide specific direction in moving the needle and making sure there is housing for our growing and diversifying community.
In early 2021, the city contracted with The Lakota Group, a Chicago-based urban planning and design firm, and SB Friedman, a housing and economic development-consulting firm, to complete a city Housing Assessment and Strategy.
Their team met with various groups over the summer to understand the housing landscape in Sun Prairie, gaps in affordable options for residents, and how residents felt about housing in general.
In addition to these in-person visits, a survey available to all who live and work in Sun Prairie yielded more than 700 responses on their concern and preferences to housing options.
City staff will continue to work with the consulting team into 2022 to finalize strategies which could aid in impacting the gaps in housing which were presented during the data collection phase.
City of Sun Prairie works with Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce to host job fair at Hilton — After the joint chamber and city Business Park and Major Employer meeting in June, staffers from both organizations continued to hear from businesses that the biggest concern in moving their businesses forward was finding employees.
The chamber decided to host a job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn.
The city provided direction and immediately backed the event with a sponsorship. The job fair was a huge success – providing 36 businesses booth space and facilitated over 100 job seekers.
In addition to employment opportunities, there were five development courses available throughout the afternoon. The partnership and collaborating between the city and chamber has grown exponentially over the past two years. Both organizations are looking forward to joint efforts to better serve the businesses of Sun Prairie for years to come.
Downtown events were back in 2021: Streets of SP, Wine Walk, Fall Beer Taste, Scavenger Hunt, Fire & Lights —Downtown Sun Prairie’s Business Improvement District was thrilled to be able to bring events back in the second half of 2021, including the summer Thursday evening Streets of Sun Prairie events that included a variety of family fun entertainment.
September through December was very busy in Downtown Sun Prairie with Fall Beer Taste, the First Annual Adventure Day Scavenger Hunt supporting Sunshine Place in memory of Capt. Cory Barr, the Artful Wine Walk, and so much more.
The Sun Prairie Historical Museum once again served as the stage for the community’s annual Fire & Lights event, a 106-year-old tradition that celebrates the holiday season in the Sun Prairie community — featuring local and regional decorated emergency and municipal vehicles from emergency services vehicles and businesses.
Evaluating Business Park Expansion to prepare for next steps — In response to the rapid growth in the industrial market over the last year, city staff took steps to ensure that the Sun Prairie Business Park Expansion area was prepared for development.
This began with a stormwater evaluation of the area and then moved into a proposed layout of lots, utilities, and future infrastructure projects. A certified survey map lays out some of the work.
Some of the work may be completed in 2022 depending on overall cost and supply chain availability of materials to complete the work.
Brown is the city’s economic development director; King is the city’s communications and diversity coordinator; reach them through the City of Sun Prairie’s website at www.cityofsunprairie.com.