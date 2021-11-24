A single-digit windchill didn’t stop about 50 people from attending the Nov. 18 ribbon cutting for the newly expanded Sheehan Park Skate Park.
Located adjacent to the existing skate park facility next to the Sheehan Park Youth Baseball Complex in the southern portion of the park, the expanded facility was part of improvements OK’d by the Sun Prairie City Council on May 18 as part of a $85,643 budget amendment.
While construction was scheduled to begin in early August, a late August groundbreaking took place to construct two phases of the park, with completion occurring in November.
During his remarks, Mayor Paul Esser said the expansion of the park has been discussed since 2015 when he was elected.
Six years later, the project was completed.
“It seems like we were just out here doing the groundbreaking and now we’re doing the ribbon cutting,” Esser said. “So the fact that we’re here and the fact that this is done speaks to the efficacy of people in this city, people that have spoken up and say this park needs to be expanded. We’ve got Jenny here and we have Donna and there are other people I’m sure that had been involved in this from the beginning,” the mayor added.
Esser said people think things get done in the city because city staff or the elected officials recognize the need and push the issue ahead.
“But you would be amazed how many times it works the other way, because there are people in the community that have an interest in a passion for something,” Esser said. “They move us in that direction. And this is a great example of this. Jenny and Donna and other people like that — our mascot is cheering that on — have made this happen.”
While staff deserved the credit for moving the project along, Esser said, the people who wanted the city to proceed with the project needed to be acknowledged.
“I want to thank everybody for having gotten involved in doing this. It’s things like this that makes Sun Prairie a better place to live in, it’s a good place to live in, and we keep doing things to make it a better place to live in,” Esser said. “I appreciate that. And I know everybody else does as well.”
City Council President and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker acknowledged city council alders in attendance, and also admired the progress and speedy completion of the project.
“To do the ribbon cutting and to see what happened in a month and a half is phenomenal,” Stocker said to the audience that included retired Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Bob Holling, under whose administration the initial skate park was constructed. “I want to thank all of you for coming out.”
“I just wanted to say I’m so proud to be part of this project and I can’t really take any of the credit because it was all kind of planned before I got here,” remarked current SPPRF Director Kristin Grissom. “But it has been an honor to be a part of this and just coming into the role, I didn’t really understand skateboarding, if I’m totally being honest right now.
“But I’m getting to know folks like Jenny and Donna and Matt — it’s just an amazing community of people and you guys are just so supportive and fun,” Grissom said. “I’m just really proud of this facility that we can bring to the city and provide endless recreational opportunities for people of all ages.”
Thirteen years ago, Jennie Parks got involved with the Skate Park Committee because her 12-year-old son was interested in skateboarding.
“I learned that we had a local skate park and a committee that was fundraising to expand it. I wanted to help so I joined the committee. Little did I know that it was going to be a 13-year-long roller coaster journey with exciting highs and some disappointing lows,” Parks said. “But the commitment to the dream and the teamwork over the years brings us where we are today.”
Parks thanked Grindline Skate Parks, who designed and built the park expansion, as well as Grissom and former mayors Joe Chase, John Murray and current mayor Esser. She also thanked current and past Skate Park Committee members.
“I also want to make sure I thank the teachers of the beginner skateboard lessons because that was our key to getting in with the city and realizing that skateboarding is mainstream and all ages,” Parks said, “but to have skateboard lessons included in the recreation book for our youth was really a key to getting the assistance from the city.”
Parks said she was happy to be at the Nov. 18 event — even with snowflakes in the air and kids already using the facility in the background — to cut the ribbon to open the expansion.
“And last, I just want to say that my heart is so happy for all the skateboarders who get to enjoy this park,” Parks said. “And if you see me out here occasionally taking pictures — I’m not a weirdo, I’m just like a happy mom that is just overjoyed that this is happening.”
The effort to get more for the skate park is not over, though.
“One last thing — I do want to say that we are going to be fundraising for a bowl on the other side of that bank,” Parks said, pointing to the west. “So keep your eyes out for that.”
The ceremony concluded with a costumed Parker N. Rex — the SPPRF mascot — seated on a skate board to try out a small hill in the expanded park. Much to the relief of city officials in attendance, SPPRF workers successfully stopped the mascot near the bottom of the hill — and the newly expanded skate park officially opened to the public.