Glowing tributes for retiring board members Caren Diedrich (24 years) and Dave Hoekstra (eight years) — including a return appearance by a former superintendent and a former board member in addition to a special honor— punctuated the Sun Prairie School Board meeting’s April 11 agenda.
Two administrators from Prairie View Middle School began the tributes about how Hoekstra had impacted students at their school — and that everyone knew him by name.
Superintendent Brad Saron said he always appreciated Hoekstra for taking a realistic view of things — a point Sun Prairie School Board Governance Officer Tom Weber echoed when he said he appreciated Hoekstra for the diversity of opinion he brought to the board.
Board members and audience members gave Hoekstra a standing ovation and posed with both Hoekstra and Diedrich with flowers as a tribute to their final board meeting.
In his remarks, Hoekstra said he would be watching the board proceedings and even hinted he might return as an audience member to advocate for a credit program where athletes would receive a .5 physical education credit if they are on a school sports team to allow them to take another elective in place of physical education.
But most of the tributes were made to salute Diedrich, who first joined the board before the turn of the 21st Century.
“I think I probably worked with 30 board members and coming up over time, but probably at least 30 board members, and I will say Caren’s the most invested school board member that I’ve ever worked with,” remarked Phil Frei, Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Business & Finance.
Frei calculated that Diedrich has been involved with $420 million worth of referenda during her 24 years as a school board member in the SPASD.
Frei also called Diedrich a “motherly figure,” often asking about how Frei’s children were doing.
“And she always ended her voice mails or phone calls with ‘take care honey’ — very personable,” Frei said.
Former Sun Prairie School Board member and board president Mary Ellen Havel-Lang said that even though Frei and she worked on their presentations separately, they didn’t repeat each other’s facts about Diedrich during their remarks.
“Her name is on every plaque in every school in this district,” Havel-Lang said.
After talking with Bob Butler from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, Havel-Lang also learned Diedrich had achieved another milestone during her nearly quarter-century as a Sun Prairie School Board member.
“I called to find out how many school board members served for 24 years under only two superintendents,” Havel-Lang said. “You’re the one — so congratulations.”
Havel-Lang also said Butler described Diedrich as a “fiscal conservative, but very compassionate, and assured that all of the students got what they needed.”
Havel-Lang also estimated Diedrich saved the district thousands of dollars in insurance costs by negotiating lower rates.
Tim Culver, the superintendent in the SPASD when Diedrich first joined the board in 1998, returned to the SPASD office and spoke in person about Diedrich’s service.
“I’ve worked with about 50 different school board members over the past 20-some years and only one of those people — those leaders — has served continuously for 24 years on the school board, which is kind of a remarkable achievement of community service for Caren,” Culver said.
While Diedrich asked the money questions, she always had the interests of students at heart. “You always sought to understand the needs of schools and children to make learning better,” Culver added (see the video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Culer also said Diedrich was always willing to listen.
“She could be a skeptic, sometimes more, sometimes less. But it was the healthy kind of skeptic — not just to be mean or disruptive, but to like make sure that things were right or that things were the best and those are great, the good kind of skeptics,” Culver said. “She was aware of politics, but she wasn’t consumed by them.”
Both Frei and Culver told stories about contentious budget or boundary meetings, when Diedrich had warned them to “wear their asbestos underwear.”
Diedrich gave gifts during her rebuttal: She gave Superintendent Brad Aaron pencils with his name on them because Saron’s file photo has him wearing a pencil behind one ear. And he gave Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder erasers.
She also recited a version of Carol Burnett’s “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together,” that included some of her own personalized lyrics about math and learning.
The biggest surprise was yet to come: The board voted to name its new caucus room in the remodeled Central Heights Middle School the Caren R. Diedrich Caucus Room. The new room will be located across the hall from the new board room, which will be finished this fall before the new school opens.
Both Diedrich and Hoekstra received standing ovations at the conclusions of their presentations.
During his standing ovation, Hoesktra seemed a little surprised and said, “Sit down.”