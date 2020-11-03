The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Nov. 10 is scheduled to consider a general development plan (GDP) amendment to the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District plan to allow a 200-unit apartment complex.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said in a press release that a public hearing will be held on a request by Roers Investments, LLC to allow the 200-unit multi-family development located approximately one-eighth of a mile west of Thompson Road and south of West Main Street, currently identified as Lot 1 of the Plat of the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District.
Fence request
Also on the agenda, the commission is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on a request by Ramu Ravuri and Mahitha Samineni for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to construct a fence that exceeds the street yard height requirement at 379 Scott Trail.
The commission has considered other, similar fence requests this year.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely. Information on how to submit public comments and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the city’s website at cityofsunprairie.com.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and may be viewed live on ksun.tv or KSUN Channel 983 on Spectrum cable or channel 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City’s Planning Division of the Community Development Department at (608) 825-1107.
