The pedestrian involved in a Tuesday night motor vehicle-pedestrian crash has died.
Sgt. Ray Thomson of the Sun Prairie Police Department said on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at around 9:11 p.m. the SPPD responded with the Sun Prairie Fire Department and Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the intersection of West Main Street and Clarmar Drive.
Thomson said a pedestrian was crossing West Main Street when the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling on West Main Street.
Thomson said the pedestrian was not crossing in a crosswalk.
The pedestrian was transported by Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services to a local hospital where the pedestrian died.
Thomson said the motor vehicle driver who struck the pedestrian is cooperating with Sun Prairie Police. No arrests or citations have been issued in the investigation at this time. This case remains under investigation.
The SPPD was assisted in this investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, according to Thomson.
