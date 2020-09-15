MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie and crashing his car, killing two passengers and critically injuring a third, has been charged homicide by drunken driving and other felonies.
A criminal complaint against 27-year-old Lonzo Simmons, of Cambridge, says his blood alcohol content after the crash last June was 0.21%, more than two times the limit for drivers in Wisconsin.
Simmons is charged with causing the deaths of 28-year-old Kara Cloud, of Madison, and 27-year-old Clinton Harvey, of Sun Prairie, after driving away from a Sun Prairie police officer who had stopped him, the State Journal reported. A third passenger was critically injured.
In addition to two counts of homicide by drunken driving, Simmons is charged with two counts of homicide by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, drunken driving causing great bodily harm, causing great bodily harm by driving with a prohibited alcohol concentration, attempting to flee or elude an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Simmons appeared in court Monday when a commissioner set bail at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 24.
Simmons' public defender did not immediately return a call for comment.
