As World Dairy Expo prepares for its comeback show after cancelling due to COVID-19 in 2020, a schedule of new and modified events awaits attendees and exhibitors in Madison from Sept. 28-Oct. 2.
On the verge of his next album release, Carmichael is ready to entertain with his songs "Hot Beer," "Sawin' Logs," "Made To Be A Country Boy" and more.
Carmichael, born into a musical family that includes uncles John Michael and Eddie Montgomery, blends country and rock influences to create a sound designed for Expo's stage.
Meanwhile, Patrick is a two-time Canadian Country Music Association Female Artist of the Year who recently released her first album with Nashville record label, Riser House Records.
Tickets for the inaugural Sunset Celebration are free but limited and available starting at noon (CST) on Sept. 1 at worlddairyexpo.com. Members of the dairy industry are encouraged to reserve their tickets early for this celebration.
Expo attendees looking for music and entertainment throughout the week of World Dairy Expo can also find it in The Tanbark during Happy Hour hosted from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, sponsored by Danone North America, and Wednesday through Friday, sponsored by Phibro Animal Health Corp.
Happy Hour in The Tanbark is complete with live music, free snacks and complementary beer, while supplies last.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America.
The dairy industry will return to Madison for the 54th event, Sept. 28-Oct. 2, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. To learn more, download the World Dairy Expo mobile event app or visit worlddairyexpo.com .