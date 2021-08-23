The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recognizes that some people may not have the resources and privileges to allow them to engage in some prevention practices.
Follow these steps as much as you are able to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Get your child vaccinated when they are eligible. By being vaccinated, they have a far lower risk of getting severely sick, being hospitalized, or dying from COVID-19. Currently, if your child is 12 years or older, they are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for use in people ages 18 and older. Learn more about vaccinating your child who is age 12 or older.
• As a parent or guardian, get vaccinated. All adults in Wisconsin are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. You can help protect your child by getting vaccinated. Vaccinated parents with unvaccinated children should still follow the recommended precautions when in public and ensure their child follows all public health recommendations. Only gather with one other fully vaccinated household at a time.
• Encourage your child to cover their coughs and sneezes. Show your child how to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of their elbow.
• Help your child wear a mask when in public and around people they don’t live with if they are 2 or more years old.
• Make sure children wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or that they use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Keep your child at least 6 feet away from others who don’t live with them and those who are sick. Help keep unvaccinated kids safe by having them play outdoors when possible, ensuring those old enough to wear masks do so, and limiting the number of other kids they regularly interact with in person. Consider connecting virtually with other children if that option is available to you.
• Get your child tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or if they come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
• Keep your child home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19. Follow isolation and quarantine instructions.
— Wisconsin Department of Health Services