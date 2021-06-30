The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced a new collaboration with Christine Bright, founder of the Parenting Game, in a new series of programs imaginatively titled “The Parenting Game.”
The 30-minute programs air on KSUN (among other times) at 1 and 10 p.m. Wednesdays and on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio at 8 a.m. on Fridays.
The program is for any person desiring to foster a healthy relationship with a child and aims to provide information, resources, and actionable strategies.
Guests on “The Parenting Game” will share stories from their parenting journey and host Bright will help them share their wins and fails, recognizing that perfect parenting does not exist.
“I have had the pleasure of working with differently abled children since I was in high school," Bright said. "I was drawn to children that were the ‘naughty ones.’ It seemed I had a natural knack for being able to handle their behaviors.”
Bright said her passion for helping children guided her to become a therapeutic foster parent which gave her invaluable training.
"Working one-on-one with a child that had challenging behaviors brought me unspeakable joy," Bright said. "A deeper passion was ignited within me.”
Bright is now a child care professional and family advocate for children with mild to severe behavioral issues, having trained with Dr. Ross Greene, author of The Explosive Child. She works to help families navigate all the challenges that are a natural facet of parenting, teaching her clients fundamentals, skills, and actionable strategies that result in more positive interactions with their children.
Bright said that doing “The Parenting Game” program with the Sun Prairie Media Center will allow her to share the strategies she has developed with larger audiences as an advisor and speaker.
For more information on Christine Bright and The Parenting Game, go to parentinggamewins.com.
“The Parenting Game,” as with all SPMC video programming, is available on KSUN at Charter Spectrum channel 983, TDS channels 13 and 1013, or to stream at sunprairiemediacenter.com and on the Sun Prairie Media Center app. On-demand programming is available on the website, app, and on the SPMC’s Roku and Apple TV channels. The podcast version is also available on the SPMC app.
For more information about the SPMC or how to become a member producer, please e-mail Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.